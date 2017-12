Congratulations to Republicans for their victory in their tax reform scam. One big question remains, however: How do you explain to your children and grandchildren why you chose to borrow $1.46 trillion (according to the Joint Committee on Taxation) from their futures, over the next 10 years, to shovel money into the fat wallets of the ever-indulged, rich oligarchs, who appear to have taken over our country? Have you no shame?

Gore Flynn

Portland

