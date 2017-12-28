I woke up last Thursday looking forward to reading the news, sports and local events in the Portland Press Herald when I did a double take as I looked at Page A1.

To my amazement, coverage of the approval in the House and Senate of the biggest tax change in 30 years, lowering taxes on all incomes, plus the ending of Obamacare’s forcing healthy young people to buy health care without a monetary penalty was nowhere to be found!

So, where was this story found? On Page A5.

It really is tragic when a newspaper is so out of touch reporting the news and only picking and choosing what the editors believe is relevant to their own political beliefs. Shame on you.

Greg Altznauer

Cape Elizabeth

