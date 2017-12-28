Staff Writer

A Parsonsfield injured in a Christmas Eve traffic accident in Buxton remains hospitalized in critical condition, a hospital spokesperson said Thursday.

Lauren Edgerly, 26, drifted into the oncoming travel lane on Long Plains Road while she was talking to her mother on her cellphone and collided head-on with a van, according to Buxton police. She was hospitalized with critical injuries, while the van driver escaped with minor injuries.

Buxton police posted an update on Facebook Thursday saying she is still at Maine Medical Center in Portland. The post also said the Buxton police department and a local non-profit came to the aid of Edgerly’s family after the responding officers “discovered Edgerly’s 5-year-old son would be celebrating his birthday in the coming days in addition to Christmas and Edgerly wouldn’t be home to celebrate either event.”

According to the Facebook post, “Buxton PD staff reached out to members of the Buxton Toy Box organization for assistance. They donated gifts for the boy in addition to the Buxton Association of Police donating $100 to the family for the boy, as well.”

