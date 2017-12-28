6:08 a.m.
- TEMPERATURE: -31°F
- GUST: 90 MPH
- WIND: 80 MPH
- WIND CHILL: -82°F
- DIRECTION: 310°(NW)
9:20 a.m.
- TEMPERATURE: –28°F
- GUST: 85 MPH
- WIND: 78 MPH
- WIND CHILL: –78°F
- DIRECTION: 310°(NW)
