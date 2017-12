Westbrook police are reporting the closure of a section of Main Street because of a water main break.

The department posted this on Facebook shortly before noon:

“Main Street westbound traffic (heading towards Gorham) is closed from Captain William Hartley Drive by the Public Safety Building to Giles Street, due to a water main break. Please seek an alternative route and expect delays.”

This story will be updated.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.