CAPE ELIZABETH — Finn Bowe and Liam Jacobson each nailed a pair of 3-pointers in the second quarter as Cape Elizabeth pulled away, then held on for a 65-60 victory against Westbrook in a nonconference boys’ basketball game Friday night.

The Capers (5-1) hit five 3-pointers during a 21-11 run in the second quarter to open a 37-24 halftime lead.

Westbrook (2-2) pulled within 49-43 through three quarters before the Capers held on.

Bowe finished with 24 points, including five 3-pointers. Andrew Hartel added 14 points and Jacobson 11 for Cape.

Sabri Najar led the Blazes with 17 points, Zac Manoogian added 14 and Jeremiah Alado 13.

CHEVERUS 62, BANGOR 54: Matt Duchaine scored 16 points, Owen Burke had eight of his 13 points in the third quarter and the Stags (3-3) held off the Rams (3-2) at Augusta.

Will Shibles added 10 for Cheverus, which pulled away with a 21-9 advantage in the third quarter after a halftime tie.

Matt Fleming scored a game-high 20 for Bangor. Damien Vance added 15.

SCARBOROUGH 61, EDWARD LITTLE 56: Brian Austin scored 19 points, Morgan Pratt had 12 points, six rebounds and six assists, and the Red Storm (4-2) held off the Eddies (4-2) at Scarborough.

Nick Fiorillo added 13 points and 10 rebounds for Scarborough, which took a 42-39 lead after three quarters.

Darby Shea scored a game-high 21 points for Edward Little. Wol Maiwen added 17.

GORHAM 58, SANFORD 56: Jordan Bretton scored 14 points and hit all three of his 3-pointers in the first quarter as the Rams (2-2) took control before holding off the Spartans (0-4) at Gorham.

Nick Strout added 13 points for Gorham, which led 19-6 after the first quarter and 33-18 at halftime.

Leyton Bickford scored 12 points to pace the Spartans.

CAMDEN HILLS 65, ERSKINE ACADEMY 52: Noah Heidorn scored a game-high 22 points as the Windjammers (3-3) downed the Eagles (2-3) at Rockport.

Jack Jowett scored 20 points for Erskine.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 54, LAKE REGION 43: Joe LeBrun and Oscar Saunders each scored 11 points, and Tucker Buzzell added 10 to lift the Raiders (3-3) past the Lakers (1-5) at Fryeburg.

Mark Mayo scored 10 points and True Meyers added nine for the Lakers, who trailed 29-19 at halftime.

BIDDEFORD 83, MT. ARARAT 70: Cody Saucier scored a game-high 29 points, including six 3-pointers, and Kyle Norton added 16 points as the Tigers (4-1) rolled past the Eagles (1-4) at Topsham.

Jackson Oloya and Marc Reali each added 10 points for Biddeford, which led 44-19 at halftime and by as many as 36 late in the third.

Greg Malin scored 13 points for Mt. Ararat. Will Kavanaugh and Ryan Mello each added 12.

LEAVITT 53, POLAND 42: Wyatt Hathaway scored a game-high 19 points as the Hornets (2-3) beat the Knights (0-4) at Poland.

Josiah Learned added 11 for the Hornets, who led 29-21 at halftime.

Peter Bolduc III scored 16 points and Isaiah Hill had all of his 11 in the second half for Poland.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 51, YARMOUTH 45: John Martin connected on six 3-pointers and scored 23 points to lead the Patriots (4-1) over the Clippers (3-2) at Yarmouth.

Gray-New Gloucester trailed 37-34 through three quarters, then outscored Yarmouth 17-8 in the fourth, when Martin hit three 3-pointers.

Jonathan Torres led Yarmouth with 13 points.

GREELY 66, BRUNSWICK 47: Andrew Storey had seven second-quarter points as the Rangers (5-0) outscored Brunswick (5-1) 17-7 to open a 28-15 halftime lead at Cumberland.

Logan Bagshaw added 10 in the third period to help push the lead to 18.

Zachary Brown led Greely with 19 points; Bagshaw scored 15 and Storey 12. Noah Cox scored 25 points and Sam Sharpe 10 for the Dragons.

MARSHWOOD 61, TRAIP ACADEMY 53: Sam Aiguier and Kyle Williams each scored 15 points as the Hawks (1-5) beat the Rangers (3-3) at Kittery.

Charlie Driscoll scored 13 points to pace Traip.

Will Stuart and Dalen Hubbard each added 11.

Marshwood led 34-16 at halftime.

MASSABESIC 59, NOBLE 52: Isaac DesVergnes scored 16 points, Ethan Roy added 15 points and 10 rebounds, and the Mustangs (2-4) beat the Knights (0-4) at Waterboro.

Garrett Brown scored a game-high 19 points for Noble. Tyler Oliver added 16 and Bryce Cantin 15.

Nicholas Amabile added 11 for Massabesic.

WINTHROP 83, WISCASSET 24: The Ramblers (4-2) led 24-2 after the first quarter and defeated the Wolverines (0-5) at Winthrop.

Jared McLaughlin led Winthrop with 15 points. Cameron Wood added 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Dylan Orr finished with 13 points for Wiscasset.

BOOTHBAY REGION 77, TELSTAR 46: Kyle Ames had 13 points and 10 assists, and Steve Reny added 17 points as the Seahawks (4-2) defeated the Rebels (1-5) at Bethel.

Jarrett Bean led Telstar with 22 points and had 10 rebounds. Blake Rothwell and Aaron Vermette each added 10 points.

Elijah Gudroe scored 15 points for Boothbay, which took a 23-9 first-quarter lead.

