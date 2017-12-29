With temperatures across the state well below freezing Friday morning, many Mainers are waking up to frozen pipes and dead car batteries.

Maine is in the grip of a record-breaking cold spell that is expected to last well into next week. At 8:30 a.m., temperatures ranged from 5 to 25 degrees below zero, according to the National Weather Service.

The high temperature in Portland on Thursday was 8 degrees, breaking the previous record for coldest high temperature for Dec. 28 set in 1946 at 11 degrees. The normal high temperature for that date is 34 degrees.

The frigid temperatures lead to extra busy days for AAA of Northern New England. On Thursday, the company responded to 6,900 calls for service on Thursday in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont. By 8 a.m. Friday, the company had already taken 1,000 calls from customers with weather-related issues.

Patrick Moody, a spokesman for AAA, said the most common issue seems to be with dead batteries. The typical lifespan of a battery is three to five years and AAA employees are “finding many batteries beyond that period are failing,” he said.

“At these temperatures batteries lose 60 to 70 percent of their starting power and if it isn’t a healthy charged battery, it likely won’t start in this temperature,” Moody said.

Moody said low temperatures like the ones gripping Maine this week also expose underlying issues, resulting in cars needing to be towed in for service. He also recommends people keep their gas tanks at least half full to avoid condensation buildup and freezing in the fuel system.

