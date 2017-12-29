WASHINGTON — Otto Porter Jr. scored 26 points, Bradley Beal and Kelly Oubre Jr. had 21 each, and the Washington Wizards beat Houston 121-103 Friday night for the high-scoring Rockets’ fifth straight loss.

It’s the longest skid for Houston since dropping seven straight from Jan. 9-19, 2013.

NBA scoring leader James Harden matched his season low with 20 points for the Rockets. Chris Paul returned after missing three games with a strained groin and had eight points and six assists in 26 minutes.

A night after blowing a 26-point lead in Boston, the Rockets held their last lead midway through the first quarter en route to their worst defeat of the season.

MAVERICKS 128, PELICANS 120: Dennis Smith Jr. had his first career triple-double and Dallas made a franchise-record 22 3-pointers in a victory in New Orleans.

Smith had 21 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. He was 5 of 7 from 3-point range and 8 of 12 overall. Wesley Matthews made 4 of 7 3-pointers and scored 18 points, and Devin Harris hit 5 of 7 3-pointers and added 17 points to help Dallas win three consecutive game for the first time this season. Dwight Powell scored 15 points and J.J. Barea had 14.

BUCKS 97, THUNDER 95: Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 23 points, including the questionable game-winning basket with 1.3 seconds left, and Milwaukee ended Oklahoma City’s six-game winning streak, beating the Thunder in Oklahoma City.

RAPTORS 111, HAWKS 98: DeMar DeRozan scored 25 points, Jonas Valanciunas had 13 points and 11 rebounds, and Toronto beat Atlanta for its 11th straight home win.

BULLS 119, PACERS 107: Rookie Lauri Markkanen scored a career-high 32 points, Nikola Mirotic added 28 and host Chicago beat Indiana for its third consecutive win.

NETS 111, HEAT 87: Joe Harris scored a career-high 21 points, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson added 18 and Brooklyn won in Miami.

NOTES

RAPTORS: Forward Serge Ibaka was suspended for Toronto’s game against Atlanta because of an altercation with a team staff member.

Coach Dwane Casey would not divulge details of the incident, which happened after Wednesday’s loss at Oklahoma City, but said Ibaka and the staffer have apologized to one another. Casey said the situation was “resolved.”

