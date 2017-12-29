NEW YORK — Joshua Weilerstein will replace Charles Dutoit and lead performances with the New York Philharmonic following sexual assault allegations against the renowned conductor.

The New York Philharmonic said Friday its French program spotlighting Ravel “remains unchanged.”

Several major symphonies cut ties with Dutoit after three opera singers and a classical musician said Dutoit sexually assaulted them between 1985 and 2010.

Dutoit’s office said there is no truth to the allegations.

Weilerstein is the artistic director of the Orchestre de Chambre de Lausanne. From 2011-2014, he was an assistant conductor of the New York Philharmonic.

—From news services

