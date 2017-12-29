OTTAWA, Ontario — Mark Stone and Bobby Ryan scored in the third period and the Ottawa Senators held off the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-4 on Friday night.

Derick Brassard, Nick Paul and Matt Duchene also scored for the Senators, and Mike Condon made 21 saves to help Ottawa snap a four-game losing streak.

Stone scored at 7:41 and Ryan at 9:21 for a two-goal advantage as the Senators broke a 3-3 tie.

Zach Werenski scored on the power play with 32 seconds left for the Blue Jackets. Sonny Milano struck twice, and Josh Anderson also scored. Sergei Bobrovsky made 23 saves in a failed bid for his 200th victory.

FLYERS 5, LIGHTNING 3: Claude Giroux had three assists, Sean Couturier scored the go-ahead goal late in the second period and visiting Philadelphia Flyers beat Tampa Bay.

Philadelphia also got goals from Wayne Simmonds, Shayne Gostisbehere, Brandon Manning and Valtteri Filppula. Brian Elliott, making his 13th consecutive start, stopped 24 shots.

The Flyers had lost four of five, including 3-2 at Florida on Thursday night.

Steven Stamkos, Brayden Point and Tyler Johnson scored, and backup Peter Budaj made 29 saves over 50 minutes for the NHL-leading Lightning. They had an eight-game home winning streak end.

HURRICANES 2, PENGUINS 1: Sebastian Aho scored the go-ahead goal with 1:55 left in the second period and the Carolina earned its season-best fourth straight win by beating Pittsburgh at Raleigh, North Carolina.

Brian Dumoulin scored for the short-handed Penguins, who were down a season-high five injured players – including top goalie Matt Murray and defenseman Kris Letang.

RED WINGS 3, RANGERS 2: Frans Nielsen scored the only goal in the shootout to lift the Detroit over visiting New York.

Nielsen beat Henrik Lundqvist through the pads for his 47th career shootout goal and 21st winner, both NHL records.

Detroit goalie Jimmy Howard stopped Brady Skjei on a penalty shot in overtime and then foiled all three Rangers shooters. Howard had 37 saves.

SABRES 4, DEVILS 3: Rasmus Ristolainen scored 2:37 into overtime as Buffalo won at New Jersey, snapping the Devils’ winning streak at five games.

NOTES

BLACKHAWKS: Chicago has placed center Artem Anisimov on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

Anisimov got hurt in the first period of Thursday’s 5-2 loss at Vancouver. He has 13 goals and five assists in 36 games.

Anisimov joins Corey Crawford on Chicago’s injured list.

