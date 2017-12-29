BALDWIN – Home-seekers discouraged by high prices and low inventory would do well to scout around a little bit outside “town.” Their odds of finding an affordable, attractive home with lots of amenities would be greatly increased. If they are very lucky, they might even find a property like this one.

Just 45 minutes from Portland, and 10 minutes to Sebago Lake, here is a classic farmhouse with a cool history (at one time an inn, and later a tea room); and a wonderful, four-acre lot with ready ITS snowmobile trail access; a cupola-topped barn that’s just been substantially rebuilt; a fire pit; ancient stone walls, towering locust trees, and even a tiny, tucked-away, 19th-century family cemetery.

The 3,112-square-foot home bestows the benefits of both vintage character (for example, wide pine flooring, exposed ceiling beams, and three brick fireplaces, one with a beehive oven); and thorough updates from the newer roof to the 2016 exterior paint to the Viessmann boiler. Many windows have been replaced, and there are two wood stoves. One is in the large “mudroom”/laundry; the other is among the updates in the kitchen (note its island with drawers, which was a hardware store fixture long ago).

It’s a three-bedroom home, but the total of 12 rooms, a fine office among them, lends great flexibility. “Extras” include a multi-room master suite; a big, heated workshop that’s plumbed for a bath; and best of all, a guest suite complete with kitchen, loft, and both private entrance and private deck – and definite rental possibilities to be explored with the town.

The home at 17 Pequawket Trail, Baldwin (so close to Standish that the “Welcome to Baldwin” sign is on the edge of this property) is listed for sale at $265,000 by Bridget King and Jason Miller of King + Miller at Portside Real Estate Group in Falmouth. Taxes are $2,732 (2017). For more information or to arrange a private viewing, please contact the team at 749-1073 or at [email protected].

Photos by Diane Maines. The Home of the Week is produced by the Marketing Department of the Maine Sunday Telegram. Send feature home suggestions to [email protected].

