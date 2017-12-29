BASEBALL

Davis agrees to three-year deal with Rockies

The Colorado Rockies added a significant piece to what’s becoming a formidable and high-priced bullpen by agreeing to a three-year, $52 million contract with All-Star reliever Wade Davis.

His deal includes a fourth-year player option that would become guaranteed should Davis finish 30 games in 2020, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the terms of the deal have not been released. The team officially announced the deal Friday afternoon.

A 32-year-old right-hander, Davis will be in line to close out games for a Colorado team that returned to the playoffs last season for the first time since 2009.

SKIING

MEN’S WORLD CUP: Alexis Pinturault of France secured another World Cup Alpine combined victory when first-run leader Dominik Paris straddled a gate toward the end of his slalom run in Bormio, Italy.

For his seventh win in the discipline, Pinturault won with a 0.42-second advantage over Peter Fill of Italy.

Kjetil Jansrud of Norway finished third, 0.45 back.

WOMEN’S WORLD CUP: Federica Brignone took a giant slalom win in Lienz, Austria to give the Italian team its first win of the season.

Ranked fourth after the opening leg, Brignone posted the fourth-fastest time and edged first-run leader Viktoria Rebensburg of Germany by 0.04 seconds.

Overall champion Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States was 0.08 behind in third, and French world champion Tessa Worley trailed by 0.26 in fourth.

TENNIS

DJOKOVIC COMEBACK: The comeback plans for Novak Djokovic stalled when a recurrence of pain in his right elbow forced him to withdraw from an exhibition tournament in the United Arab Emirates.

Djokovic hasn’t played competitively since he retired in the Wimbledon quarterfinals because of the elbow injury. He was scheduled on Friday to play Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain in the exhibition semifinals, his first match in nearly five months.

HOCKEY

WORLD JUNIORS: Brady Tkachuk and Kieffer Bellows found enough traction in the snow to score shootout goals and cap the United States’ 4-3 victory over Canada in international hockey’s first outdoor game, in Orchard Park, New York.

Tkachuk and Ron Perunovich scored 34 seconds apart in the third period to rally the United States from a 3-1 deficit in the world junior championship game played in a steady snowfall at the NFL Buffalo Bills’ New Era Field. Casey Mittlestadt set up all three goals for the United States (2-1), which rebounded from a 3-2 loss to Slovakia a day earlier.

Bellows also scored in regulation, and goalie Jake Oettinger stopped 19 shots through overtime and all four he faced in the shootout.

• St. Louis Blues draft pick Klim Kostin scored twice in leading Russia to a 5-2 win over Belarus in a preliminary round game in Buffalo, New York.

