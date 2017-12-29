Repair crews are continuing to repair a broken water line that reduced traffic to one lane on Main Street in Westbrook and will likely cause delays during the Friday morning commute.

A dispatcher for the Westbrook Police Department said Main Street near Giles Street is passable, but traffic was down to one lane. In a post on Facebook early Friday morning, the police department described the break as a “stubborn” one to repair.

“Repairs are taking longer than expected on Main Street in Westbrook. Relief crews are on their way and we expect to still be repairing the water service during the (Friday) morning commute,” the Portland Water District said in a message posted around 10:30 p.m. on its Facebook page.

The break occurred around noontime Thursday, and affected service to only one residence, said Michelle Clement, spokeswoman for the Portland Water District.

