MEXICO — Fire destroyed a home at 107 Swift River Road but all occupants got out safely Saturday morning, firefighters said.

Mexico Fire Chief Richard Jones said the call came in at 7:54 a.m.

No one was injured in a Saturday morning fire at 107 Swift River Road in Mexico. Fire departments from Rumford, Mexico, Peru, Dixfield and Roxbury responded. Liz Marquis/Sun Journal Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

When firefighters from Rumford and Mexico arrived, the two-story home was fully engulfed. Jones said there were two people home at the time, owners Brian Jamison and his wife.

Crews from Dixfield, Peru, and Roxbury assisted, and water had to be transported to the home with tankers, as there was not a fire hydrant close enough. With temperatures in the single digits, the water quickly iced over the road, making it slippery to walk and adding to the hazardous conditions.

The fire was mostly out by about 10:30 a.m, and firefighters planned to tear down sections of the walls to get at the remaining flames and “hot spots.”

Jones said the home was insured, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

