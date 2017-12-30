MONTEREY, Calif. — If all goes as planned, the boat that took John Steinbeck and marine biologist Ed Ricketts on their expedition to the Sea of Cortez will come sailing back into Monterey Bay in a few years.

The Monterey Herald reported that the 77-foot wooden purse seiner Western Flyer is being restored at Port Townsend, Washington.

The boat was chartered in 1940 for the voyage to the Sea of Cortez, which is also known as the Gulf of California, and led to Steinbeck’s 1951 book “The Log From the Sea of Cortez.”

Ricketts inspired the character Doc in Steinbeck’s “Cannery Row” and “Sweet Thursday.”

— From news service reports

