A water main break was impacting traffic on Clark Street in Portland on Saturday morning.

Portland Water District officials asked motorists to avoid the area near 92 Clark St.

Twelve customers are affected, officials said.

Repairs should be completed shortly after noon.

Beth Quimby can be contacted at 791-6363 or at:

[email protected]

Twitter: @bquimby

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.