BIDDEFORD — Evan Cox scored with two minutes left in overtime Saturday night to give Lewiston a 5-4 victory over Biddeford in a boys’ hockey game at the Biddeford Ice Arena.

Cox’s second goal of the game came just as the Blue Devils (4-0) finished killing off a penalty.

Alex Robert had a goal and a pair of assists for Lewiston. Dustin Larochelle and Cam Dionne also scored.

Nick McSorley had two goals and two assists for Biddeford (3-4). Trevor Ouellette and Logan Magnant each added a goal and an assist.

CONY 1, MASSABESIC 0: Zach Whitney scored in the first period and Dalton Bowie made 22 saves for the shutout as Cony-Monmouth Academy-Hall-Dale (2-3) shut out Massabesic-Bonny Eagle-Old Orchard Beach (1-4) at Gorham.

Bryson Pomerleau made 11 saves for the Mustangs.

CAPE ELIZABETH 5, BRUNSWICK 4: Alex Glidden scored the winner and also had two assists, and Phil Tarling added a goal and an assist to lift the Capers (5-0) past the Dragons (2-3) at Portland.

After a scoreless first period, Ryan Collins, Ethan Gillespie and Gavin Simopoulos scored as Cape kept pace with Brunswick in the second period.

Cape broke the tie midway through the third period when Glidden and Stephen Murray found Tarling for a score. Michael Deveaux answered for Brunswick with three minutes to play, but Tarling found Glidden just over a minute later.

WINDHAM 2, LAWRENCE 0: Sean White stopped 21 shots as Windham-Westbrook (2-2) shut out Lawrence-Skowhegan-Maine Central Institute (0-4) at Waterville.

Keegan Pock broke a scoreless tie with an assist from Derek Corbett just 24 seconds into the second period. Holden Anderson added a goal midway through the third.

Bryson Dostie had 44 saves for Lawrence.

FALMOUTH 5, SCARBOROUGH 1: Theo Hembre had two goals and a pair of assists for the Yachtsmen (4-1-1) against the Red Storm (2-4) at Falmouth.

Marcus Cady, Owe Drummey and Garrett Tracy also scored, and Brendan Hickey dished out three assists for Falmouth.

Nolan Matthews scored for Scarborough.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY

GREELY 8, EDWARD LITTLE 2: Courtney Sullivan had three goals and an assist, and Jayme Morrison added two goals and two assists to lead Greely/Gray-New Gloucester (8-1) past Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland (2-4-1) at Auburn.

Bridget Roberts, Molly Horton and Camilla Lattanzi also scored for the Rangers, who trailed 1-0 after the first period.

Taylor Cailler and Brianna Doucette scored for the Red Eddies.

WINSLOW 3, BIDDEFORD 3: Evelyn Hinkley and Anna Chadwick had a goal and an assist apiece to help Winslow-Gardiner (6-3-1) tie the Tigers (5-4-1) at Biddeford.

Lindsey Bell added a goal and Julia Hinkley had an assist for Winslow, and Cassie Demers made 25 saves.

Ailaina Keely had two goals and Lily Stack added another for Biddeford. Trinity Atwater stopped 29 shots.

boys’ basketball

YORK 55, FALMOUTH 46: The Wildcats (5-0) used an 11-6 run in the third quarter to take control in a win over the Yachtsmen (3-4) at York.

Chris Cummings and Riley Henriques each had 11 points for York. Will MacDonald added 10.

Sam Manganello led Falmouth with 11 points. Niko Pitre hit a pair of 3-pointers and finished with 10 points.

SOUTH PORTLAND 53, OXFORD HILLS 49: Edward Buckley had 18 points, seven rebounds and four steals for the Red Riots (3-1), who took an 18-15 halftime lead and defeated the Vikings (2-3) at South Paris.

Noah Malone had 11 points and seven boards, and Liam Coyne added 10 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, for South Portland.

Colton Carson of Oxford Hills had 10 points and a game-high 13 rebounds.

FREEPORT 66, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 51: Toby Holt scored 18 of his game-high 22 points in the second half as the Falcons (4-2) pulled away from the Seagulls (1-3) at Old Orchard Beach.

Eriksen Shea and Nate Thomas each contributed 10 points for Freeport, which won with an 18-3 run in the fourth quarter after a 48-48 tie through three.

Ian Regan led Old Orchard with 20 points.

TEMPLE ACADEMY 49, VINALHAVEN 36: Micah Riportella and Noah Shepherd each scored nine points to lead the Bereans (2-3) over Vinalhaven (0-7) at Waterville.

girls’ basketball

BIDDEFORD 45, MT. ARARAT 40: Grace Martin scored 17 of her game-high 27 points in the second half, including 10 points in the third quarter, as the Tigers (2-3) used a 14-5 run to rally past the Eagles (1-4) at Biddeford.

Azure Illiano added eight points for Biddeford. Ainsley Bryant of Mt. Ararat had nine.

LAKE REGION 51, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 27: The Lakers (5-1) opened a 20-7 lead in the first quarter and went on to defeat the Raiders (0-6) at Fryeburg.

Chandler True had 13 points, Shauna Hancock chipped in with 11 and Lauren Jakobs added 10 for Lake Region.

DEERING 43, BANGOR 36: Delaney Haines had 20 points, five steals and four rebounds as Deering (4-1) held off Bangor (2-4) at Augusta.

Riley Andrews scored eight points and Abby Houghton added seven for Bangor.

