Forest Avenue was closed temporarily Saturday night between Walton and Elmwood streets while Portland police investigated what they said was a “serious” crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The Portland Police Department issued an alert about the street closure on its Twitter feed around 9:15 p.m. Saturday.

Police said one person was transported to the hospital but did not offer any further details.

