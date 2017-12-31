Yikes. Sen. Susan Collins has been bashing the press, liberals and just about anyone else regarding her recent tax vote. It won’t be too long before Collins will invoke “fake news” to get out of tight spots.

We shouldn’t be surprised. Sen. Collins doesn’t seem to be a friend of the everyday Maine consumer. Note her vote in October to strike a federal rule that would have allowed consumers affected by the Equifax hack to sue the company.

Couple that with her support of the truly odious tax cut giveaway to the billionaires and corporations, which literally amounts to welfare for the rich and powerful and passed zippity quick with no hearings.

It’s hard to see how the senator is fairly representing the average Mainer.

Lawrence Durkin

Addison

