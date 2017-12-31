I’d like to celebrate the accomplishments of President Trump’s first year. He has:
• Opened the Keystone and Dakota Access pipelines.
• Withdrawn the U.S. from the Trans-Pacific Partnership.
• Withdrawn the U.S. from the Paris climate accord.
• Eviscerated ISIS.
• Reversed Barack Obama’s Cuba policy.
• Renegotiated with NATO.
• Allowed purchases of health insurance across state lines.
• Banned taxpayer-funded worldwide abortions and backed a 20-week U.S. abortion ban.
• Imposed a lifetime ban on foreign lobbying and a five-year ban on lobbying after leaving office.
• Imposed extreme vetting and a travel ban.
• Repealed the Obamacare mandate.
• Cut taxes on all Americans and businesses.
• Named Jerusalem the capital of Israel.
• Added North Korea as a state sponsor of terror.
• Removed climate change from the national security threat list.
• Rescinded the Dreamer program.
• Deployed the THAAD anti-missile defense system in South Korea to pressure China and threaten North Korea.
• Sanctioned North Korea.
• Fined China and Canada $2 billion for illegal trade practices.
• Imposed new sanctions on Iran and Venezuela.
• Signed a $250 billion trade deal with China.
• Reached a cease-fire with Russia in Syria.
• Decertified the Iran deal.
• Created 1.7 million jobs.
• Boosted business and consumer confidence: The stock market is at record highs; food stamp rolls are at seven-year lows, and unemployment is the lowest it’s been since 2000.
• Averted a Veterans Affairs health crisis.
• Appointed Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.
• Opposed the Obamacare provision forcing Christians to provide coverage for abortions.
• Boosted border security.
• Withdrawn the U.S. from the Global Compact on Migration and UNESCO.
He’s also fixing relationships with our allies, which Obama destroyed; renegotiating NAFTA and Obama’s disastrous trade agreement with South Korea; rebuilding the military; deporting illegal aliens; ending chain migration and the visa lottery; destroying MS-13 through arrests and deportations, and stacking federal courts with conservatives.
Crystal Martell
Sanford