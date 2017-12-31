COLUMBUS, Ohio — Tyler Johnson scored twice, Andre Vasilevskiy stopped 21 shots for his ninth career shutout and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-0 on Sunday night.

Johnson’s second-period goals extended his point streak to 12 games, tied for the longest in the league this season. He has eight goals and 10 assists in that stretch.

After a slow start, Tampa Bay scored four times in a span of 7:23 in the second period, sucking the energy out of the sellout crowd at Nationwide Arena on New Year’s Eve.

Nikita Kucherov got his league-leading 25th goal of the season, and Steven Stamkos and Cory Conacher also scored for the Lightning. Brayden Point, Mikhail Sergachev and Victor Hedman had two assists apiece.

Vasilevskiy didn’t have to work particularly hard in recording his league-leading fifth shutout of the season for the Lightning, who lead the NHL in wins and sit atop the Atlantic Division at 28-8-2.

Joonas Korpisalo had 30 saves for Columbus. He started in place of Sergei Bobrovsky, who has struggled lately and was rested by Coach John Tortorella.

The Blue Jackets were 6-6-2 in December and have slipped to third in the Metropolitan Division.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 6, MAPLE LEAFS 3: William Karlsson got the first hat trick in Vegas history and added an assist to help the streaking Golden Knights beat Toronto at home.

The Western Conference-leading Golden Knights have won seven straight and have earned points in 12 consecutive games, both NHL records for a first-year team. An NHL-best 11-1-1 in December, the Golden Knights are 16-2-1 at home and 26-9-2 overall.

Karlsson pushed his team-leading goals total to 20. Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Erik Haula and Jonathan Marchessault also scored, and Malcolm Subban made 19 saves.

Auston Matthews scored twice for Toronto, and Patrick Marleau added a goal.

DUCKS 5, COYOTES 2: Rickard Rakell scored twice in the first period and host Anaheim had a three-goal third period to pull away and beat NHL-worst Arizona.

Cam Fowler broke a tie midway through the third period, Jakob Silfverberg added a late goal and Antoine Vermette capped the scoring with an empty-netter. John Gibson made 23 saves for Anaheim.

Clayton Keller and Brandon Perlini scored for Arizona, and Antti Raanta stopped 21 shots. The Coyotes have lost 10 of their last 12.

JETS 5, OILERS 0: Connor Hellebuyck made 35 saves for his third shutout of the season and Kyle Connor and Bryan Little each had a goal and an assist in Winnipeg’s victory at Edmonton.

Marko Dano, Blake Wheeler and Mathieu Perreault also scored. The Jets have won three in a row and are 5-1-1 in their last seven games.

Cam Talbot made 33 saves for Edmonton. The Oilers have dropped three straight.

RED WINGS 4, PENGUINS 1: Former UMaine Black Bear Gustav Nyquist scored twice, ex-Maine goalie Jimmy Howard turned aside 37 shots, and host Detroit beat the defending Stanley Cup champions.

Dylan Larkin and Frans Nielsen also scored for Detroit.

Evgeni Malkin got his fifth goal in seven games for the struggling Penguins.

