CALAIS — Police say one of the five men charged after a drive-by shooting in eastern Maine had more than 100 doses of drugs in his intestines.

Police say 27-year-old Stephen Perkins of Baileyville was charged along with four men from New York City after shots were fired from a car Wednesday night in Calais.

No one was hurt.

All five were charged with attempted murder, along with trafficking charges. They remained in the Washington County Jail on Sunday. It was unclear if they had attorneys.

Perkins was arrested in Calais after leaping from a car.

The others were arrested 44 miles away in Brookton after speeding off. They’re identified as 21-year-old Marcos Luis Figueroa-Frias, 21-year-old Elmer Frias, 26-year-old Jordan Rodriguez and 20-year-old Saul Figueroa, all from New York City.

