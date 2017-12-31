HOCKEY

U.S. juniors edge Finland on Adam Fox’s late goal

Adam Fox scored with 1:20 left in the third period to give the United States a 5-4 victory over Finland 5-4 on Sunday in the Amercans’ final preliminary-round game in the world junior hockey championship in Buffalo.

The defending champion Americans (3-1) finished second behind Canada in Group B standings and will play in Tuesday’s quarterfinals.

Fox also had two assists, Joey Anderson scored twice, Casey Mittelstadt had a goal and an assist on Fox’s winning goal, and Joseph Woll stopped 20 shots.

Canada (3-1) secured the top seed in Group A because of the point earned in its 4-3 shootout loss to the U.S. on Friday. Canada will meet Switzerland in the quarterfinals.

Earlier Sunday, Czech Republic skated past Switzerland, 6-3.

COLLEGES

FOOTBALL: A day after helping Penn State beat Washington in the Fiesta Bowl, running back Saquon Barkley announced he’ll skip his senior year and enter the NFL draft.

Barkley ran for 1,271 yards and 18 TDs this season and had 52 catches for 642 yards.

On Saturday in Glendale, Arizona, he ran for 137 yards and two touchdowns and caught seven passes for 38 yards in the No. 9 Nittany Lions’ 35-28 victory over No. 12 Washington.

SKIING

OLYMPIC TRIALS: Former World champion Sarah Hendrickson and Michael Glasder clinched spots in the Pyeongchang Games as the overall winners at the U.S. Olympic trials for ski jumping at Park City, Utah.

Hendrickson, who has undergone four knee surgeries since the Sochi Games, was the women’s winner with 263.4 points after two jumps.

Glasder won the men’s title with 270 points after two jumps.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Manchester United’s Ashley Young and Swansea’s Kyle Naughton were both banned for three matches following incidents of violent conduct during league games.

Young elbowed Dusan Tadic in the chest during United’s 0-0 draw against Southampton at Old Trafford.

Also on Saturday, Naughton trod on the leg of Watford’s Stefano Okaka in Swansea’s 2-1 win at Vicarage Road.

TENNIS

TIE BREAK TENS: Top-ranked Rafael Nadal will make his return from injury in the Tie Break Tens event in Melbourne on Jan. 10.

Nadal previously withdrew from the Brisbane International and Fast4 event in Sydney while recovering from a knee injury. Organizers said Nadal will join Novak Djokovic and Stan Wawrinka among a field of eight players in the Melbourne knockout tournament which has a winner-take-all purse of $250,000.

In Tie Break 10s, the winner is the first player to reach 10 points with a two-point margin in a super tiebreaker.

HOPMAN CUP: Daria Gavrilova and Thanasi Kokkinakis each won their singles matches to give host Australia a perfect start to its mixed team campaign against Canada at Perth Arena.

Gavrilova claimed a 6-1, 6-4 win over Eugenie Bouchard, before Kokkinakis wrapped up the Group A tie for Australia by beating world No. 108 Vasek Pospisil 6-4, 3-6. 6-3 in the men’s singles rubber.

BRISBANE INTERNATIONAL: Australian Samantha Stosur’s year ended on a sour note after she was bundled out of her home state tournament by seventh seed Anastasija Sevastova, 6-1, 6-3 in the first round.

– News service reports

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.