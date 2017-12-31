STANDISH — Hannah Marks hit seven 3-pointers and scored a career-high 30 points to lead St. Joseph’s to an 80-63 win over Husson in a women’s basketball game Sunday.

Marks, a junior guard from Waldoboro, made seven of 10 3-pointers while helping the Monks set a team record with 14 3-pointers.

Kelsi McNamara added 17 points and eight assists for the Monks (8-1), who have won seventh straight.

Sami Ireland and Kenzie Worcester each scored 12 points for Husson (3-5).

SPRINGFIELD 61, COLBY 60: Alex Goslin made a pair of free throws with six seconds remaining to lift the Pride (8-2) over the Mules (5-3) in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Haley Driscoll led Colby with 18 points, 14 rebounds and eight blocks. Paige Russell added 12 points, including a jumper with 16 seconds remaining that put Colby ahead 60-59.

Heather King scored 16 points for Springfield.

(1) CONNECTICUT 97, MEMPHIS 49: Gabby Williams scored 20 points, making all 10 of her shots, to lead six UConn players in double figures as the top-ranked Huskies (11-0, 1-0 American Athletic Conference) routed the Tigers (5-9, 0-1) in Hartford, Connecticut.

Kia Nurse had 16 points and Napheesa Collier added 14 for the Huskies, who have never lost in 83 American Athletic Conference games.

(2) NOTRE DAME 96, WAKE FOREST 73: Arike Ogunbowale scored 25 points and Marina Mabrey added 22 to help the Fighting Irish (13-1, 2-0 ACC) beat the Demon Deacons (8-6, 0-1) in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

(3) LOUISVILLE 55, NORTH CAROLINA STATE 47: Myisha Hines-Allen had 17 points and 12 rebounds to help the visiting Cardinals (16-0, 2-0 ACC) set a school record for most consecutive wins to start a season.

Louisville began the game on a 26-1 run as the Wolfpack (12-3, 1-1) missed their first 24 shots.

(4) SOUTH CAROLINA 61, (22) TEXAS A&M 59: A’ja Wilson scored 25 points, including the go-ahead basket with 1.3 seconds left, and the Gamecocks (12-1, 1-0 SEC) rallied from 11 points down in the final 13 minutes to beat the Aggies (11-4, 0-1) in Columbia, South Carolina.

(6) BAYLOR 97, TEXAS TECH 49: Kalani Brown had 26 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Bears (12-1, 2-0 Big 12) past the Red Raiders (6-7, 0-2) in Waco, Texas.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

BRANDEIS 76, BATES 73: Collin Sawyer made a 3-pointer with one second remaining to lift the Judges (3-6) over the Bobcats (7-4) in Lewiston.

Bates rallied from a nine-point halftime deficit and led by eight with 6:33 left, but Brandeis finished the game on a 24-13 run.

Tom Coyne led Bates with 24 points. Jeff Spellman added 17.

Lawrence Sabir and Chandler Jones each scored 18 points for Brandeis.

(2) MICHIGAN STATE 108, SAVANNAH STATE 52: Nick Ward scored 21 points to help the Spartans (14-1) roll to their 13th straight win, in East Lansing, Michigan.

Miles Bridges added 19 points and 21 rebounds. The Spartans have scored 100 points in four consecutive games for the first time in school history.

(21) CINCINNATI 82, MEMPHIS 48: Gary Clark had 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Jarron Cumberland scored 15 points as the Bearcats (12-2, 1-0 American Athletic) extended the nation’s longest active home winning streak to 34.

Kareem Brewton Jr. led Memphis (9-5, 0-1) with 17 points.

(23) SETON HALL 75, ST. JOHN’S 70: Khadeen Carrington scored 24 points to help the Pirates (13-2, 2-0 Big East) beat the Red Storm (10-4, 0-2) in Newark, New Jersey.

Desi Rodriguez added 23 points and nine rebounds.

(25) CREIGHTON 83, PROVIDENCE 64: Marcus Foster scored 18 points and the Bluejays (11-3, 1-1 Big East) beat the cold-shooting Friars (10-5, 1-1) in Omaha, Nebraska.

