Yarmouth native Franz-Peter Jerosch and partner Jade Hom scored highest of 13 novice pairs at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships on Monday night in San Jose, California.

Jerosch and Hom received a score of 46.67 points for their short program, nearly three points ahead of second-place Masha and Ivan Mokhov of Michigan, the Midwest Sectional champions.

The competition concludes a free skate Tuesday evening.

