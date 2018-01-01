Sen. Susan Collins and Rep. Bruce Poliquin approved the recent tax bill to put U.S. taxpayers on the hook for what the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimates will be a $1.4 trillion deficit. What is it we are paying for? Welfare for corporations and the wealthiest in our community, whose tax rates will be slashed.

“America First” clearly applies only to wealthy families like the Trumps, many of the same elected officials who drafted it and the corporate lobbyists who put them in office. The rest of us are the “America Fleeced,” who will ultimately pay for this corporate welfare with our health care, Social Security, public schools, vocational rehab and so much more.

To add insult to injury, Collins is running ads asking Mainers to thank her for the tax cut crumbs tossed to low- and middle-income Mainers. Does Sen. Collins think Maine voters don’t see this little short-term gain will cost each of us thousands and thousands in long-term health and retirement care benefits?

This idea of corporate welfare trickling down to the rest of us in jobs and benefits didn’t work in the 1980s and has nearly bankrupted Kansas more recently. Collins and Poliquin didn’t represent Maine in this bill – they just hopped on the America Fleeced Trump Train.

Steven Kelley

Kennebunk

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.