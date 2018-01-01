ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills Coach Sean McDermott says medical test results on LeSean McCoy’s injured right ankle were negative, giving the running back a chance to play against Jacksonville in the AFC wild-card game on Sunday.

McDermott would not go into detail except to say the team received “some good news” Monday, a day after McCoy was hurt in a 22-16 win at Miami.

The victory combined with Baltimore’s 31-27 loss to Cincinnati clinched Buffalo (9-7) its first playoff berth since the 1999 season, and ended the longest active postseason drought in North America’s four major professional sports.

McCoy was hurt and carted off the field after a 3-yard run on Buffalo’s first possession of the third quarter.

The ninth-year player leads Buffalo with 1,138 yards rushing, 59 catches and eight touchdowns, including two receiving. Overall, his 1,586 yards from scrimmage account for 33 percent of the Bills’ total.

JAGUARS: Doug Marrone’s past and present are colliding in the playoffs.

Marrone understands it’s one of the main story lines heading into Jacksonville’s AFC wild-card game against Buffalo (9-7), where he spent two seasons (2013-14) before walking away with $4 million thanks to an uncommon opt-out clause in his contract.

He knows he can’t elude the topic. He just doesn’t want to entertain it.

“What’s past is past,” Marrone said Monday. “I’ll tell you guys the truth. My goal and my function – and I’m going to shoot everyone straight – this stuff happened so long ago, OK? There’s obviously been a lot of stuff out there. That stuff is done. It’s over. I can’t put it any simpler than that.

“So I’m not going to take away my primary responsibility to look back on a situation that occurred, what, three years ago.”

Marrone led Buffalo to its first winning record (9-7) in a decade in 2014 and then abruptly quit a few days after the end of the regular season. His contract gave him a small window to walk away with the significant payout.

CHIEFS: Kansas City’s practice facility near Arrowhead Stadium is named for the University of Kansas Hospital, which is altogether fitting given the state of the team the past few years.

Lysol would be another fitting sponsor.

That’s because the Chiefs almost certainly doused the building in disinfectant while they were on the road for their regular-season finale, a 27-24 victory over the Denver Broncos.

The Chiefs have been dealing with an illness that has ripped through the club, forcing everyone from stars such as Justin Houston and Travis Kelce to role players such as Charcandrick West to miss practice or games.

“We’ve tried to quarantine the guys the best we could, get them out of the building,” Chiefs Coach Andy Reid said during a conference call Monday.

RAVENS: Baltimore defensive coordinator Dean Pees announced his retirement following a successful NFL career that began with New England.

The 68-year-Pees told players of his decision on New Year’s Day, less than 24 hours after the Ravens were eliminated from playoff contention with a 31-27 loss to Cincinnati .

He began his coaching career in 1973 as a high school coach before becoming defensive coordinator at the University of Findlay in 1979. He served as an assistant at six other colleges before launching a six-year run as an assistant with New England.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.