DIXFIELD — A local man suffered burns over 45 percent of his body in a kitchen fire Tuesday evening at his farmhouse on Averill Hill Road, Fire Chief Scott Dennett said.

The man, whose name was not immediately disclosed, was flown to Maine Medical Center in Portland, Dennett said.

The man lives alone at 97 Averill Hill Road, the chief said.

The fire was reported at 5:59 p.m. The first firefighter arrived within six minutes and got the man out of the house, Dennett said. He was taken to Rumford Hospital for the flight to Portland.

Dennett said the small fire was confined to the kitchen and extinguished quickly.

“There was very little damage to the structure itself,” Dennett said.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office was at the scene to investigate.

