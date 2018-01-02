Now that sexual predation has reached the top of the charts, otherwise known as Talk of the Town, many women have chosen not to remain silent.
Men’s urges have caused their careers to nosedive. Even the top dog of the country apparently isn’t immune. Can all the ladies who claim to be assaulted turn out to be liars? I doubt it.
I saw and heard Donald Trump boasting to Billy Bush before they stepped off the “Access Hollywood” bus. The president says he respects women. My question is: Does he respect them before or after he gropes them? Of course, he denies any improper urges occurred.
Carroll Hansen
Parsonsfield