FRIDAY, Feb. 9 at 7:30 a.m.

Portland House of Music and Events



Like A Boss is a live Q&A business event where you can hear insightful, first-hand accounts of the realities of running a business. Our CEO and Publisher Lisa DeSisto interviews local CEOs and business leaders for a behind the scenes look at their career paths, the ups and downs of running their businesses and the trends shaping them.

Dr. Edison Liu is president and CEO of The Jackson Laboratory, an independent, non-profit organization focusing on mammalian genetics research in order to advance human health. His research has focused on the functional genomics of human cancers, particularly breast cancer, uncovering new oncogenes and deciphering the dynamics of gene regulation on a genomic scale. He has authored over 300 scientific papers and reviews and co-authored two books. Dr. Liu is a past president of the Human Genome Organisation and was the founding executive director of the Genome Institute of Singapore between 2001 and 2012. Before moving to Singapore, Dr. Liu was the scientific director of the National Cancer Institute’s then Division of Clinical Sciences in Bethesda, MD. He obtained both his B.S. in chemistry and psychology and his M.D. from Stanford University.

Ticket includes breakfast and coffee from The Holy Donut and Coffee By Design. Stage set is provided by Red Thread. Thank you to Press Hotel for providing accommodation.

Doors open at 7:15 a.m. Program begins at 7:45 a.m and concludes at 9:00 a.m.

