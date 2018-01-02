A Shapleigh woman is facing a burglary charge after a neighbor allegedly caught her taking a snowboard and ramps from a garage in the middle of the night.

The resident of a house at Newfield Road in Shapleigh called the York County Sheriff’s Office at 2 a.m. Tuesday to report she was awakened by a neighbor who tried to enter her home then started taking items from the garage, said York County Sheriff William King.

When deputies arrived, they found Jennifer Walsh, 34, and two friends sitting inside Walsh’s car in front of the home that had allegedly been burglarized. The tenant who called police told deputies that Walsh had been unable to get inside the home because the doors were locked.

“The victim related she peered outside and saw Jennifer stealing the snowboard and ramps from the garage and putting the property in her vehicle,” king said. “Another tenant of the residence claimed ownership of the property and stated he did not give Jennifer permission to take any of the property.”

King said an investigation revealed Walsh, who lives across the street from the burglarized home, had two male visitors at her house. At 2 a.m., she walked outside to give one of them a ride home, but then walked across the street and entered an unsecured garage.

Walsh told deputies she used to live at the burglarized house and left the snowboard and ramps when she moved six to eight months ago, King said, adding that she “had no explanation as to why she decided to retrieve these items at 2 in the morning.”

Walsh was charged with Class C burglary and taken to York County Jail. Bail was set at $3,000 and she was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday morning.

Police determined the two male friends had no involvement in the theft.

