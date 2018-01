A tractor-trailer crashed on I-295 in Portland Tuesday morning.

The truck jackknifed near mile 5 in the northbound lanes. Emergency crews were on scene at 9:30 a.m. and the Maine State Police said there were no injuries.

The truck was moved to the side of the highway within about a half hour and traffic was reported as again moving smoothly.

No other details were immediately available.

This story will be updated.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.