The Portland Press Herald Toy Fund in the Spirit of Bruce Roberts continues to seek donations from readers so it can continue to provide toys to thousands of Maine children who might otherwise not receive holiday gifts because of hardships faced by their parents. Bruce Roberts was the pen name of the newspaper columnist who co-founded the fund in 1949.
The fund provides new age-appropriate toys to needy families in Cumberland, York, Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Androscoggin and Knox counties.
Donations received during the holiday season are published in the newspaper and provide the bulk of the funding that keeps the fund going year after year. Donations also are accepted year-round and ensure that the fund will have the resources to buy gifts the next year.
TOY FUND DONATIONS
Year to date: $116,345.18