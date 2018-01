Has it ever occurred to readers that our media’s pundits and op-ed and editorial writers take the same ideological position on every issue? How is that possible or even credible?

I submit it isn’t and that this predictability renders the entire industry easy to discount or ignore. President Trump cannot always be either right or wrong.

Geoffrey Emanuel

Falmouth

