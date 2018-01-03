A storm barreling toward New England is expected to bring heavy snow and strong winds to coastal Maine Thursday, and businesses, government agencies and airlines are announcing closures and cancellations.

“The storm they are predicting is shaping up to be stronger than four-wheel drive, swifter than we can get ahead of, and higher than we can climb,” Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap said in a written announcement that the Bureau of Motor Vehicles has canceled all driver license exams Thursday and Friday.

Businesses, nonprofits and government agencies began posting closure notifications and towns and cities alerted residents to parking bans across the region.

The National Weather Service has posted a blizzard warning for coastal and eastern Maine and a winter storm watch for the interior parts of the state.

Patchy, blowing snow is expected to begin early Thursday morning, with heavy snow and areas of blowing snow and limited visibility in the afternoon. Between 5 and 10 inches of snow is expected to pile up in Portland.

Winds on Thursday are expected to be sustained at 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon.

The snow and winds are expected to taper off Friday morning, but gusts up 40 mph will continue to blow snow around and cause wind chills equivalent to 8 degrees below zero in Portland, according to the weather service.

On Saturday, the state is expected to drop back into below-zero air temperatures, with a daytime high in Portland of only zero and 5 degrees.

With temperatures dropping on the heels of Thursday’s storm, power outages are a primary concern. CMP issued a statement Wednesday saying it is preparing to respond.

“CMP’s storm readiness teams have been holding planning meetings, and the company is pre-positioning personnel and equipment to ensure that adequate resources are in place to restore power outages that might occur as a result of the storm. If needed, CMP can also call on resources from the other … companies in Connecticut and New York, as well as contractors and regional mutual assistance partners. The company is coordinating its preparations with the Maine Emergency Management Agency and county emergency management personnel,” CMP’s statement says.

The power company also advises customers to keep battery-operated flashlights and radios on hand, along with supplies of drinking water and nonperishable foods and to make sure that smart phones, tablets and other mobile devices are fully charged.

The U.S. Coast Guard also issued an intense storm advisory for the Gulf of Maine as the storm moves north along the East Coast.

“The most recent National Weather Service predictions show that sustained winds could reach at least (63 mph) offshore in the Gulf of Maine with seas up to 26 feet, and (40 mph). Along the coast, gusts up to (50 mph) and 16 foot seas,” according to the advisory.

“Pleasure craft and fishing vessels are advised to seek safe refuge and ferry operators should evaluate their ability to operate … and take all necessary actions to ensure the safety of the passengers and crew,” the Coast Guard advisory said.

Travelers tried to get a jump on the weather Wednesday. The Portland International Jetport posted a n alert oin Twitter Wednesday saying 22 of 37 departures scheduled for tomorrow have been cancelled in advance of the winter storm. Travelers were urged to check with your airline before leaving for the airport.

State courts are also taking preemptive action. Superior courts in Bangor, Dover-Foxcroft and Alfred will be closed Thursday, along with district-level courts in Bangor, Biddeford, Dover-Foxcroft, Lincoln, Millinocket, Newport, Springvale and York, as of 3:30 p.m.

This story will be updated.

