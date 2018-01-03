The commander of the Maine National Guard has been promoted to major general, the Governor’s Office said Wednesday.

“I am pleased to recognize General Farnham during this promotion ceremony,” LePage said in a statement. “Having earned his well-deserved second star as major general, he is Maine’s highest-ranking reserve component officer, leading 3,000 of Maine’s National Guard Airmen and Soldiers.”

Farnham also serves as Maine’s commissioner of the Department of Defense, Veterans and Emergency Management. He was appointed by LePage in December 2015 and confirmed unanimously a month later.

Farnham has been a member of the Maine Air National Guard since 1991. Prior to his appointment as adjutant general, Farnham was commander of the 101st Air Refueling Wing of the Maine Air National Guard.

