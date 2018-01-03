The Press Herald Toy Fund’s 68th holiday season isn’t done quite yet.

While thousands of Maine children are happily playing with holiday gifts purchased with the donations from generous readers, the fund is about to choose the winners of its annual raffle. And it’s not too late to buy your own chances to win.

PORTLAND PRESS HERALD TOY FUND The toy fund uses donations from readers to provide toys to thousands of Maine children who might otherwise not receive holiday gifts because of hardships faced by their parents. Now in its 68th year, the fund is accepting applications for toys from needy families in Cumberland, York, Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Knox and Androscoggin counties. APPLICATIONS can be downloaded at pressheraldtoyfund.org or picked up at the Press Herald’s Welcome Center at 295 Gannett Drive in South Portland. Call 791-6672 to have one mailed to you. DONATIONS to help buy the toys can be made at pressheraldtoyfund.org or by writing checks to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund and mailing them to the fund at P.O. Box 7310, Portland, ME 04112. FOR MORE INFORMATION, go to: pressheraldtoyfund.org. SEE MORE STORIES about the fund at pressherald.com/press-herald-toy-fund/. Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Each ticket for the Twelve Days of Christmas Raffle is $10. You can also buy six chances for $50 or 12 chances for $100. And, in the spirit of the holidays, you can designate a gift recipient to be notified if your entry gets drawn.

All the winners will be drawn Saturday, Jan. 6. Prizes include a Coffee by Design basket worth $75, a $100 gift certificate to Azure Cafe, a $100 gift certificate to Saltwater Grille, a personal trainer gift certificate, children’s books and stuffed toys, a Miss Portland Diner gift certificate and swag, a Ricetta’s gift certificate, a cornhole set and more. All proceeds from the raffle will benefit the Toy Fund.

To enter the raffle, make an online donation to the Toy Fund and type “Raffle Calendar” and an email address for the gift recipient into the message box.

The Portland Press Herald Toy Fund in the Spirit of Bruce Roberts continues to seek donations from readers so it can continue to provide toys to thousands of Maine children who might otherwise not receive holiday gifts because of hardships faced by their parents. Bruce Roberts was the pen name of the newspaper columnist who co-founded the fund in 1949.

The fund provides new age-appropriate toys to needy families in Cumberland, York, Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Androscoggin and Knox counties.

Donations received during the holiday season are published in the newspaper and provide the bulk of the funding that keeps the fund going year after year. Donations also are accepted year-round and ensure that the fund will have the resources to buy gifts the next year.

TOY FUND DONATIONS

In loving memory of Jack, Stephen, & Mary Hines and Eddie & Bessie Harrigan, from the family $25

In loving memory of my Mom & Dad and Kathy – Michael Nelson $50

Margaret Burby & Paul Cullinan $100

Merry Christmas from MM Coleman $100

In memory of Elizabeth Hayman $50

Portland Pot Luck Gorham Savings $199

In memory of my parents, William & Mildred Davis and sister, Mary Bibro Davis $200

David Johnson $250

In memory of Gama $100

In loving memory of Harold and Theo Maxcey, from Carol, Kim, and Steph $50

Victoria Simes Poole $50

Seth Brewster $100

Brayden, Ava, Will, and Harper $40

Edward & Leslie Garber $50

Judith White $50

John & Lin-da McCormick $50

Year to date: $117,809.18

