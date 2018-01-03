WATERVILLE — A fire early Wednesday morning damaged a house on Trafton Road, displacing the couple who lives there.

The homeowners, Michael Donihue and Susan Mackenzie, were sleeping in the living room of their 324 Trafton Road house around 1:09 a.m. when their dog woke them as the house started filling with smoke, according to a news release from Waterville fire Captain John Gromek.

“One of the homeowners attempted to extinguish the fire, but it was too large to do so with a bucket of water,” Gromek said in the release. “The interior of the home had light smoke damage and the exterior wall and roof had extensive fire damage.”

Trafton Road is beyond the city’s hydrant system so other fire departments were called to help supply water with tankers, according to Gromek. About 30 firefighters from Waterville, Winslow, Oakland, Fairfield, Sidney, Albion and Vassalboro responded, he said.

He said the home is insured. Donihue and Mackenzie made arrangements to stay in a hotel.

Waterville firefighters responded with two engines because rescue was at another emergency at the time of the call, according to Gromek.

The fire was extinguished at 1:38 a.m., he said. No one was hurt in the fire.

