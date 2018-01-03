BRUNSWICK — Jackson Williams had three goals and an assist Wednesday to lead Greely to a 7-2 victory against Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse in a boys’ hockey game at Watson Arena.

Matt Kramlich added a goal and three assists for Greely (3-1).

Noah Austin and Nick Austin each recorded a goal and an assist for Mt. Ararat (2-4).

GIRLS’ HOCKEY

GREELY 7, MT. ARARAT 0: Molly Horton scored twice, and Leah Walker had a goal and three assists as Greely/Gray-New Gloucester (10-1) cruised past Mt. Ararat/Morse (0-8) at Brunswick.

Madison Pelletier, Jayme Morrison, Courtney Sullivan and Camilla Lattanzi added goals for Greely, which led 4-0 after the first period.

Lily Schenk had 24 saves for Mt. Ararat.

LEWISTON 7, FALMOUTH 2: Grace Dumond had three goals and an assist to lead Lewiston/Monmouth Academy/Oak Hill (10-0) past Falmouth (3-5) at Lewiston.

Kyla Gallap scored in the first period for the Yachtsmen, while Abi Lebel added a score midway through the third.

Molly Chicoine, Jordan Mynahan and Sara Robert also scored for the Blue Devils.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

YARMOUTH 54, WAYNFLETE 53: Ashanti Haywood scored 16 points and Aidan Hickey converted a three-point play with less than 20 seconds left as the Clippers (4-2) defeated the Flyers (3-3) at Portland.

The Flyers weren’t able to get a shot off in the final seconds.

Diraige Dahia scored a game-high 22 points, hitting six 3-pointers for Waynflete, which held Yarmouth to one point in the second quarter to take a 22-21 halftime lead. Asker Hussein added 14 points for the Flyers.

HALL-DALE 58, SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 40: Ashton Abbott scored 24 points to lead the Bulldogs (6-0) over Spruce Mountain (7-1) at Farmingdale.

LAKE REGION 61, TRAIP ACADEMY 48: Tristen Chaine scored 21 points and the Lakers (2-5) used a big third quarter to get by the Rangers (3-4) at Kittery.

True Meyers, Ethan Chadwick and Mark Mayo each added 11 for Lake Region, which outscored Traip 18-8 in the third to take a 43-39 lead.

Will Stuart scored 21 points for Traip.

A.R. GOULD 56, PINE TREE ACADEMY 49: Ernest Lorange had 20 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and four steals to lead the Bears (3-1) over the Breakers (3-3) at South Portland.

Alex Shoureas added 14 points and 14 rebounds for A.R. Gould.

Jared Tamaleaa scored 18 points for Pine Tree.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

RICHMOND 47, MT. ABRAM 40: Sydney Tilton scored her 1,000th career point with about four minutes left and Richmond (5-3) held off Mt. Abram (3-4) at Salem.

Tilton scored 25 points to bring her career total to 1,003. She added 15 rebounds.

Bryanne Lancaster chipped in with eight points for Richmond.

Summer Ross scored a team-high 24 points for the Roadrunners.

GREELY 64, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 44: Anna DeWolfe scored 22 points, Brooke Obar had 21 and the Rangers (5-2) knocked down 12 3-pointers to roll past the Patriots (4-2) at Gray.

Obar hit five 3’s, DeWolfe had three and Camille Clement added four, scoring 17 points. Greely used a 22-8 advantage in the third to take a 50-34 lead.

Jordan Grant had 14 points and 12 rebounds for Gray-New Gloucester. Alexa Thayer and Brianna Jordan each added 10 points.

YARMOUTH 24, WAYNFLETE 22: Sara D’Appolonia scored nine points and Clementine Blaschke added six as the Clippers (3-3) defeated the Flyers (2-3) at Yarmouth.

Lydia Giguere scored a game-high 12 points for Waynflete.

BOOTHBAY REGION 58, WISCASSET 25: Page Brown scored a game-high 16 points, Chloe Arsenault added 14 and the Seahawks (8-0) rolled past the Wolverines (0-7) at Boothbay Harbor.

Glory Blethen added eight points for Boothbay, which led 38-8 at halftime.

Grace Webber scored 11 to pace Wiscasset.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 45, PINE TREE ACADEMY 26: Helen Hamblett scored 14 points as the Panthers (3-3) beat the Breakers (1-3) at Yarmouth.

Katherine Larson added nine points for the Panthers, who led 28-9 at halftime.

Adriana DePalma scored nine points to lead Pine Tree.

LAKE REGION 56, TRAIP ACADEMY 44: Chandler True scored 17 points, and Shauna Hancock added seven points and seven rebounds as the Lakers (6-1) defeated the Rangers (2-6) at Naples.

Addy Hale led Traip with eight points. Julia Campion and Mia Perez each added six.

Lauren Jakobs scored 11 points for Lake Region, which led 31-14 at the half.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.