BANGOR — The University of Maine women’s basketball team beat Stony Brook 64-56 Wednesday at the Cross Insurance Center in the America East Conference opener for both teams.

Blanca Millan scored 20 and Julie Brosseau added 19, to lead the Black Bears (8-6). Shania Johnson led Stony Brook (8-6) with 19 points.

The teams were tied 25-25 at halftime – after a 3-pointer by Maine’s Parise Rossignol at the buzzer. The Black Bears began pulling away and never trailed in the second half.

Maine plays again Saturday in Bangor, against Binghamton.

This story will be updated.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.