BANGOR — The University of Maine women’s basketball team beat Stony Brook 64-56 Wednesday at the Cross Insurance Center in the America East Conference opener for both teams.
Blanca Millan scored 20 and Julie Brosseau added 19, to lead the Black Bears (8-6). Shania Johnson led Stony Brook (8-6) with 19 points.
The teams were tied 25-25 at halftime – after a 3-pointer by Maine’s Parise Rossignol at the buzzer. The Black Bears began pulling away and never trailed in the second half.
Maine plays again Saturday in Bangor, against Binghamton.
