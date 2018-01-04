An Acton man was arrested Thursday following complaints that he harassed an Acton couple renting a home owned by his girlfriend, authorities say.

The man was identified as 52-year-old Steven Spooner Sr. of Acton, York County Sheriff William L. King Jr. said in a news release.

King said the dispute began Tuesday when Spooner advised the renters that there would be a rent increase. When the renters balked at paying it, Spooner told the couple that they would be evicted, by force if necessary.

“Later that day after the initial confrontation, Spooner plowed down a fence they had constructed for their pet dog. The renters contacted the sheriff’s office because of the damaged property and his apparent emotional escalation,” King said in the release.

Spooner was charged with criminal mischief, but showed no remorse for his actions, King said. He was warned to stop harassing the tenants.

On Wednesday, the tenants notified police that someone had dumped trash on their front steps and that someone had cut the wires to their internet connection. The couple went to court and obtained a protection from harassment order.

Early Thursday morning,the tenants told police that Spooner parked his truck outside their bedroom and blared his truck horn for more than three hours. Deputies arrested Spooner for Violation of a Protection from Harassment order (Class D), stemming from his repeated harassing behavior towards the victims over several days.

Spooner was arrested and booked at the York County Jail where he posted a $100 bail. Spooner is scheduled to appear in Springvale District Court on March 27.

Dennis Hoey can be contacted at 791-6365 or at:

[email protected]

