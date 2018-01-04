Albert A. DiMillo Jr.’s Dec. 28 column responding to Sen. Susan Collins’ defense of her vote for the tax cut is so helpful. My common sense tells me this law is lousy tax policy for the country, but Mr. DiMillo can explain why.
Madge Baker
Shapleigh
