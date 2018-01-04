Albert A. DiMillo Jr.’s Dec. 28 column responding to Sen. Susan Collins’ defense of her vote for the tax cut is so helpful. My common sense tells me this law is lousy tax policy for the country, but Mr. DiMillo can explain why.

Madge Baker

Shapleigh

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.