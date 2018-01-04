ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy said Thursday he’s making progress with his right ankle injury but his status is uncertain for the AFC wild-card playoff game Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

McCoy, who suffered the injury Sunday in a 22-16 victory against the Miami Dolphins, has yet to practice this week but did participate in stretches Thursday before leaving the field with a trainer.

“I’m definitely happy with how things are working out so far but there’s a lot more room for improvement, especially with where I want to be,” McCoy said. “I know my body, I know myself, especially the way I play is more cutting and running.

“It’s been feeling a lot better. I’m out of the boot and I can walk around without any pain, so that’s a plus.”

McCoy finished the year with 1,138 rushing yards and six touchdowns. His absence would leave a hole in Buffalo’s offense; the Bills finished the regular season with the 31st-ranked passing game in the league.

STEELERS: Offensive coordinator Todd Haley said the team told him an incident at a restaurant last weekend near Heinz Field is a “non-issue.”

Haley’s wife, Christine, was involved in what Pittsburgh police described as a minor altercation at Tequila Cowboy on Sunday night a few hours after the Steelers wrapped up the regular season with a victory against the Cleveland Browns. Haley himself was not involved in the incident, though he did sustain a minor injury at some point during the night.

Haley said the situation was “not of my doing,” adding the team assured him it isn’t concerned about it going forward. No charges were filed.

Haley said his “sole focus” is on the Steelers preparing for the playoffs. Pittsburgh will play a to-be-determined opponent in the divisional round Jan. 14.

TITANS: Running back DeMarco Murray will miss his second straight game with the team ruling him out against Kansas City in their AFC wild-card game Saturday.

Murray hurt his right knee in a loss Dec. 24 to the Los Angeles Rams and hasn’t practiced since. Murray finished with a career-worst 659 yards rushing but ran for six touchdowns. He also caught 39 passes for 266 yards with another TD.

Starting left guard Quinton Spain is questionable for the Titans (9-7) against the Chiefs (10-6) because of his back.

Tight end Jonnu Smith and cornerback Kalan Reed were cleared from the concussion protocol.

PACKERS: Coach Mike McCarthy said the team is working through some hard times following a disappointing season.

In an interview on WTMJ-AM, McCarthy said his message to players was “there’s a standard in Green Bay and we didn’t meet it.”

The team finished below .500 and missed the postseason for the first time since 2008.

McCarthy addressed reports that offensive coordinator Edgar Bennett and quarterbacks coach Alex Van Pelt are the latest coaches to go. McCarthy said the situation with Bennett is fluid and they are still communicating, and Van Pelt’s departure was a personal choice.

