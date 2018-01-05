BRUNSWICK — Bowdoin used a 28-2 first quarter to roll to an 88-43 win over Bates in a New England Small College Athletic Conference women’s basketball game Friday night.

All 13 players who saw action scored for the Polar Bears (12-0, 1-0 NESCAC), paced by Lauren Petit with 13 points. Abby Kelly and Maddie Hasson each added 12, and Hannah Graham tossed in 11.

Nina Davenport led Bates (5-8, 0-1) with 16 points. Melanie Binkhorst finished with 10.

TUFTS 65, COLBY 43: Erica DeCandido scored 15 points to lead the way for the fourth-ranked Jumbos (11-1, 1-0 NESCAC) past the Mules (5-5, 0-1) in Waterville.

Melissa Baptista added 14 points for Tufts, which led 36-14 at halftime.

Ainsley Burns was the high scorer for Colby with eight points.

(21) VILLANOVA 75, XAVIER 57: Kelly Jekot scored 10 of her 21 points in the decisive third quarter as the Wildcats (12-2, 2-2 Big East) beat the Musketeers (8-5, 1-2) in Philadelphia.

(24) STANFORD 61, ARIZONA 46: Alanna Smith and Kiana Williams each scored 12 points as the Cardinal (9-6, 3-0 Pac-12) defeated the Wildcats (4-10, 0-3) in Tucson, Arizona.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

BOWDOIN 71, BATES 50: Reserve David Reynolds scored 14 points to lead five players in double-figures, and the Polar Bears (9-2, 1-0 NESCAC) opened the game on a 14-4 run en route to a win over the Bobcats (7-6, 0-1) in Lewiston.

Jack Bors added 12 points, Zavier Rucker and Hugh O’Neil each tossed in 11 and Jack Simonds scored 10.

James Mortimer led Bates with 14 points.

TUFTS 94, COLBY 83: Everett Dayton and Vincent Page each scored 22 points, and the Jumbos (10-3, 1-0 NESCAC) closed the first half on a 15-3 to open a 50-36 lead against the Mules (7-4, 0-1) in Medford, Massachusetts.

Wallace Tucker scored 19 points for Colby. Dean Weiner had 17 points and 10 rebounds.

MINNESOTA: Reggie Lynch, last season’s Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, was suspended from the team because of an alleged violation of the school’s sexual misconduct policy after a second woman accused him of assault.

The university’s Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action office has recommended that Lynch be suspended and banned from campus until Aug. 1, 2020.

MEN’S HOCKEY

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 9, SUNY-GENESEO 5: Brady Fleurent and Ryan Bloom each had two goals and an assist as the Nor’easters (9-3-2) beat the sixth-ranked Knights (8-4-1) in the opening game of the Northfield Savings Bank Tournament in Northfield, Vermont.

UNE took a 4-2 lead after one period and pulled away with the help of three power-play goals in the second period.

The Nor’easters will play Norwich in the championship game Saturday.

Tyson Empey recorded a hat trick for SUNY-Geneseo.

AMHERST 4, BOWDOIN 2: Nick Bondra scored twice in the first period as the Mammoths (5-3-3, 3-0-3 NESCAC) grabbed a 3-0 lead on the way to a win over the Polar Bears (4-7, 2-5) at Watson Arena.

Matthew Lison and Michael Brown each tallied a goal for the Polar Bears.

HAMILTON 3, COLBY 0: Evan Buitenhuis made 30 saves as the Continentals (9-2-1, 4-2-1) shut out the Mules (6-5, 5-3) in Waterville.

Justin Felhaber gave Hamilton a 1-0 lead in the first period. Jon Stickel added a third-period goal and Rory Gagnon recorded an empty-netter.

Sean Lawrence made 32 saves for Colby.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

SOUTHERN MAINE 3, ST. MICHAEL’S 2: Rylie Binette scored the tiebreaking goal 6:34 into the third period as the Huskies (4-9) edged the Saints (2-11-0) in the opening game of the DoubleTree Ice Hockey Classic in South Burlington, Vermont.

Jill Hannigan opened the scoring for USM 4:30 into the second period, but Kristen Ferrari answered for St. Michael’s just 52 seconds later on a power play.

Julia Ormsby put the Huskies back in front at 7:47 before Jordan Monbouquette tied it again late in the second.

COLBY 2, WESLEYAN 1: Mikayla McLaughlin scored 6:57 into the third period to give the Mules (3-5-1, 1-3-1 NESCAC) a win over Cardinals (3-5-2, 0-1-2) in Middletown, Connecticut.

Alex Horton opened the scoring for Wesleyan 3:01 into the second period, but Brooke Gary answered with a unassisted goal with just 10 seconds remaining in the period.

Cierra San Roman stopped 25 shots for Colby.

WILLIAMS 5, BOWDOIN 2: Candace Lu scored twice as the Ephs (6-3-2, 1-2-2 NESCAC) beat the Polar Bears (6-1-1, 1-1-1) in Williamstown, Massachusetts.

Brigit Bergen and Nell Fusco each notched a goal for Bowdoin.

