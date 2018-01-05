Lamar Jackson is leaving Louisville to enter the NFL draft, one season after becoming the youngest Heisman Trophy winner.

The 20-year-old junior quarterback tweeted Friday that he talked with his family before announcing the decision, which was confirmed by the school.

His decision was somewhat expected after he compiled some statistics that were better than those from his Heisman-winning numbers as a sophomore. He finished third in this year’s vote.

Jackson thanked Cardinals Coach Bobby Petrino, teammates and fans on Twitter. “It has been nothing short of an honor to be a member of #CardsNation and to play for this university.”

Jackson, 6-foot-3 and 212 pounds, is a dynamic player, but it’s uncertain how high he’ll be drafted. Despite accounting for 5,261 yards and 45 touchdowns – his second consecutive season in which he surpassed 1,500 yards rushing and 3,500 passing – questions remain about his accuracy and size.

MISSOURI: Dallas Cowboys wide receivers coach Derek Dooley joined Missouri Coach Barry Odom’s staff as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Dooley, 49, replaces Josh Heupel, who left last month to become Central Florida’s head coach.

Dooley, the son of former Georgia coaching great Vince Dooley, spent five seasons with the Cowboys after going 15-21 in three seasons as Tennessee’s head coach. He was 17-20 as head coach at Louisiana Tech from 2007-09.

