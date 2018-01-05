A Florida man has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison for committing credit card fraud in Maine.

Juan Carlos Febles, 52, of Miami Gardens, Florida, was sentenced Wednesday to 34 months in prison by U.S. District Court Chief Judge Nancy Torresen. Febles was also sentenced to three years of supervised release on the charges he faced, conspiracy to commit access device fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Febles pleaded guilty in August.

According to court records, Febles and three others used stolen credit and debit card numbers to purchase merchandise while in Florida and then, in June 2016, they traveled to Maine where they purchased items at a Portland Walgreens and an Augusta Home Depot store using stolen credit card numbers.

A Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office deputy stopped the car with Febles and two other men in it, and they were arrested after deputies found merchandise, fraudulent credit cards and a laptop computer containing more credit card numbers.

Another man charged in connection with the incidents, Yaisder Herrera Gargallo, was sentenced in November to 40 months in prison and three years of supervised release. Two others, Jose Castillo Febles and Meylisi Rueda, have pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.