MILWAUKEE — Jonas Valanciunas scored all of his 20 points in the decisive third quarter Friday night and the Toronto Raptors beat the Milwaukee Bucks for the second time this week, 129-110.

Toronto outscored Milwaukee 43-19 in the third quarter to win its fourth consecutive game, including a 131-127 overtime victory Monday against the Bucksy. The Raptors have won 10 of 12.

Valanciunas picked up two fouls in the first 1:26 of the game and was held scoreless without taking a shot in just five minutes during the first half. He played the entire third quarter, going 8 of 9 and grabbing nine of his 13 rebounds as the Raptors extended a two-point halftime lead to 104-78.

Toronto made 17 of 25 shots in the quarter and outrebounded the Bucks, 18-2. The Raptors outscored Milwaukee 27-9 in the final six minutes of the quarter.

Serge Ibaka scored 17 of his team-high 21 points in the first half, and DeMar DeRozan, who scored 52 points Monday, had 14 of his 20 in the third.

76ERS 114, PISTONS 78: Joel Embiid had 23 points and nine rebounds, and Ben Simmons added 19 points and nine assists to lead Philadelphia at home to its fourth straight win, which moved it back to .500.

With two minutes left in the first half, Embiid and Simmons had combined for 26 points on 12-of-19 shooting. The Pistons had 26 points on 11-of-38 shooting.

HEAT 107, KNICKS 103: Wayne Ellington scored 24 points, Goran Dragic added 19 and Miami survived a back-and-forth flurry in the final minutes to win in overtime at home.

Josh Richardson scored 18 and Tyler Johnson added 16 for Miami, which went 19 of 20 from the foul line – 13 of 13 after halftime. The Heat set a franchise record by taking 42 3-pointers, and Ellington had another team mark by attempting 16.

SPURS 103, SUNS 89: Kawhi Leonard and Manu Ginobili each scored 21 points as San Antonio earned its ninth straight win at home over Phoenix.

Ginobili joined Vince Carter as the only 40-year-old players to score 20 points off the bench. He shot 7 of 10 from the field in setting a season high for points.

NUGGETS 99, JAZZ 91: Trey Lyles scored a career-high 26 points, Jamal Murray also had 26 points and Denver won at home.

Lyles also grabbed seven rebounds. He averaged 21 points and 7.5 rebounds in the two home games against his former team to help the Nuggets split the season series with the Jazz. Denver outscored the Jazz 38-16 in the third quarter after trailing by three at halftime.

NOTES

HEAT: Guard Dion Waiters is pursing a second opinion on his sprained left ankle, which has bothered him for months.

Waiters indicated last month that offseason surgery is a strong possibility.

HALL OF Famer Julius Erving fell ill at the Philadelphia game and was taken to a hospital.

There was no immediate update on his condition.

