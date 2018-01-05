ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Oakland Raiders never really recovered from the decision to trade Jon Gruden to Tampa Bay 16 years ago.

There was a Super Bowl trip the following season when Oakland lost to Gruden’s Buccaneers, and another playoff appearance in 2016 under Jack Del Rio that garnered little optimism because quarterback Derek Carr was injured.

But there has been mostly a run of losing seasons under nine coaches, as only the Cleveland Browns had lost more games during Gruden’s 16-year absence than the Raiders.

Owner Mark Davis hopes that will change now that he has lured Gruden back for a second stint as the team’s coach.

A person with knowledge of the team’s plans said the Raiders are planning a news conference Tuesday to announce that Gruden is leaving the broadcast booth to come back to coaching. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Friday because the team has made no formal announcement.

The Raiders fired Del Rio following a disappointing six-win season, and talk immediately turned to Gruden, who has been out of coaching since being fired by Tampa Bay following the 2008 season. Gruden has spent nine years as the lead analyst for ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” telecast. He is scheduled to work his final game Saturday in Kansas City when the Chiefs take on the Tennessee Titans in a playoff game.

Then he’ll head to Oakland with the task of resurrecting Carr after a down year and getting the Raiders back to the postseason.

GIANTS: Patriots coordinators Josh McDaniels and Matt Patricia interviewed for the vacant head coaching job.

McDaniels, a former Broncos head coach who is in his second stint as the Patriots’ offensive coordinator, also interviewed Friday with the Bears and interviewed with the Colts on Thursday.

Patricia, New England’s defensive coordinator, is considered a front-runner to become Detroit’s head coach.

BEARS: Chicago interviewed Minnesota offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur in addition to Josh McDaniels of the Patriots as the team looks to replace the fired John Fox.

Shurmur was 9-23 as Cleveland’s head coach from 2011-12.

Chicago has also interviewed Vikings defensive coordinator George Edwards and Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

WASHINGTON: Free-agent quarterback Kirk Cousins says he is likely to wait until March for any possible negotiations with the team, indicating he would first make the team decide whether to apply a transition or franchise tag on him for the third year in a row.

ALL-PRO TEAM: Antonio Brown is one of four repeaters from last season on The Associated Press All-Pro Team, and the only unanimous choice.

The brilliant Steelers wide receiver was on all 50 ballots from a nationwide panel of media members who regularly cover the league, despite missing the last two-plus games because of an ankle injury.

He was among four players to make a fourth All-Pro squad, joining New England tight end Rob Gronkowski, Carolina linebacker Luke Kuechly and Los Angeles Rams punter Johnny Hekker.

The other repeaters from 2016 are Hekker, Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald, who got 49 votes, and Seattle linebacker Bobby Wagner.

In their turnaround season, the Rams led the way with six All-Pros, including two more specialists: kicker Greg Zuerlein and kick returner Pharoh Cooper. Running back Todd Gurley and left tackle Andrew Whitworth also were honored.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady made his third All-Pro team.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.