The NBA G League game between the Maine Red Claws and Austin Spurs, originally scheduled for Friday at the Portland Expo, has been postponed due to weather-related issues that prevented the Spurs from traveling to Maine.

The game will now be played at the Portland Expo at 1 p.m. on Saturday. The Red Claws are 12-10 while the Spurs are 14-9.

