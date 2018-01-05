Tension is rising behind the scenes among New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady, according to a story from ESPN’s Seth Wickersham.

The Patriots’ big three have had significant disagreements this season – behind closed doors – that have led to dysfunction and threaten to end an owner-coach-quarterback relationship that helped the franchise win five Super Bowls over the last 17 years, the report says.

From ESPN:

“According to interviews with more than a dozen New England staffers, executives, players and league sources with knowledge of the team’s inner workings, the three most powerful people in the franchise – Belichick, Brady and owner Robert Kraft – have had serious disagreements. They differ on Brady’s trainer, body coach and business partner Alex Guerrero; over the team’s long-term plans at quarterback; over Belichick’s bracing coaching style; and most of all, over who will be the last man standing. Those interviewed describe a palpable sense in the building that this might be the last year together for this group.”

Wickersham reports that Brady has told other Patriots players and staff that “Belichick’s negativity and cynicism have gotten old.”

The rift in the Patriots organization goes right to the top with Belichick and owner Robert Kraft clashing on Tom Brady’s future in New England.

Wickersham reports that several times this past October Brady met with Kraft to discuss playing longer. That same month, he also met with Belichick, who was skeptical of giving a long-term contract extension to the 40-year-old quarterback.

The Patriots traded Jimmy Garoppolo, the quarterback Belichick drafted to succeed Brady, to the San Francisco 49ers at the NFL trade deadline.

Revealed in the story is the claim that Brady went to Kraft behind Belichick’s back demanding the team trade Garoppolo.

Brady has frequently aired his desire to play until he’s 45 and finish his career as a Patriot. The fact that Brady didn’t appear ready to retire any time soon led to the Patriots having to make a decision on Garoppolo’s future with the team. The Patriots ultimately traded the backup quarterback to the 49ers for only a second-round pick, leading many to question Belichick’s decision-making.

The Patriots released a joint statement from Kraft, Belichick and Brady on Friday morning disputing the ESPN report:

“For the past 18 years, the three of us have enjoyed a very good and productive working relationship. In recent days, there have been multiple media reports that have speculated theories that are unsubstantiated, highly exaggerated or flat out inaccurate. The three of us share a common goal. We look forward to the enormous challenge of competing in the postseason and the opportunity to work together in the future, just as we have for the past 18 years. It is unfortunate that there is even a need for us to respond to these fallacies As our actions have shown, we stand united.”

